ANL 33.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.43%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.98%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
FFL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.51%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
KAPCO 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.7%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.88%)
SNGP 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.88%)
TRG 165.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.44%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,131 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (0.08%)
BR30 26,885 Increased By ▲ 46.77 (0.17%)
KSE100 47,213 Increased By ▲ 74.91 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,909 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

  • His first-round opponent Adrian Mannarino of France also retired with a knee injury after a slip.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

LONDON: Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after an ankle injury forced her retirement early in a first-round match against unseeded Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The American sixth seed, a seven-times champion bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown, was clearly in pain early in the first set on a slippery Centre Court and limped off for treatment while 3-2 ahead.

Williams returned after a lengthy break but the distress was evident as she grimaced and wiped away tears before preparing to serve at 3-3 after Sasnovich had levelled.

The 39-year-old, who had been 3-1 up before the injury, sank to the grass sobbing, before being helped off the court.

"Brutal for @serenawilliams but centre court is extremely slippy out there.

Not easy to move out there," Britain's Andy Murray said on Twitter.

Sasnovich, who practised her serve while Williams was getting treatment, commiserated with an opponent who had never gone out in the first round at Wimbledon in her previous 19 visits.

"I'm so sad for Serena, she's a great champion," said the world number 100. "It happens sometimes."

Eight-times men's singles champion Roger Federer expressed shock at Williams' departure and voiced concern about the surface, with the roof closed on Centre Court on a rainy afternoon.

His first-round opponent Adrian Mannarino of France also retired with a knee injury after a slip.

"I do feel it feels a tad more slippery maybe under the roof. I don't know if it's just a gut feeling. You do have to move very, very carefully out there. If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down," Federer said.

"I feel for a lot of players, it's super key to get through those first two rounds because the grass is more slippery, it is more soft. As the tournament progresses, usually it gets harder and easier to move on."

Serena Williams Sasnovich Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich

