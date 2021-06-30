ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
ASC 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.56%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
AVN 92.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.21%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.7%)
HASCOL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
HUBC 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.66%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
PAEL 35.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
POWER 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
PPL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.76%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SILK 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.62%)
TRG 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
UNITY 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.76%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.45 (0.42%)
BR30 27,001 Increased By ▲ 162.4 (0.61%)
KSE100 47,266 Increased By ▲ 128.59 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,958 Increased By ▲ 48.17 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Malaysia PM hospitalised for diarrhea

  • It did not provide any more details.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been admitted to hospital after suffering a bout of diarrhea, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The prime minister's office said Muhyiddin started having the condition on Tuesday night and was hospitalised the following morning for treatment and monitoring.

It did not provide any more details.

In 2018, Muhyiddin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was declared cancer free last June, according to an earlier statement from his office.

Muhyiddin Yassin Prime Minister Malaysia's

