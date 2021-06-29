ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Soybeans slip from 1-week high, US heat stems losses

  • Position-squaring ahead of key US report weighs.
  • Hot forecast for US growing areas limits decline.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE/PARIS: Chicago soybean futures slid on Tuesday ahead of a key US report on planted acres, but forecasts for heat in the western US Midwest limited losses.

Corn and wheat also edged lower.

"Hot weather is a real and a longer-term concern," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"But we do think that the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) stocks and acreage report may show more acres planted in the US than expected and some traders would want to square up ahead of the report."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.5% to $13.05-3/4 a bushel by 1120 GMT, after climbing earlier to its highest since June 22 at $13.26 a bushel.

Wheat also shed 0.5% to $6.48-1/4 a bushel and corn gave up 0.7% to $5.43-1/2 a bushel.

The market is awaiting US acreage and stocks data due on Wednesday from the USDA.

Even though rains over the weekend were heavy in some areas of the US Midwest, other spots received just enough to protect the crop for a short time. Forecasts for hot weather next week are supporting prices.

Russian wheat export prices were largely unchanged last week, supported by a new floating duty in Russia and improving crop forecasts ahead of the start of the new marketing season, analysts said on Monday.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Monday it had bought 180,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international tender.

Consultancy Strategie Grains has raised its forecast for this year's European Union rapeseed harvest while trimming demand expectations, projecting reduced supply tightness next season.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said.

