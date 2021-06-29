ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Disqualification case: Faryal files intra court appeal before IHC

Terence J Sigamony 29 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur Monday filed an intra court appeal (ICA) before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging single bench’s verdict to dismiss her petition to quash disqualification case against her in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Talpur filed the ICA through her counsel, Farooq H Naek and prayed before the court to set aside the single bench’s judgment and restore her main petition.

A single bench of the IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, had dismissed Faryal Talpur’s petition and stated that no interference is required with the ECP order dated 08-02-2021. In her ICA, Talpur adopted that the IHC single bench order dated June 8 is bad in law as well as on facts. She added that this order is in complete ignorance of judgments of the superior courts and it is in complete negation of the Civil Procedure Code.

She continued that the IHC single bench verdict was passed without considering the fact that the ECP order dated February 3, 2020 was passed without having notice served at the appellant as required by the law and this is against the principles of natural justice. The PPP leader contended that the IHC bench completely ignored that a case once dismissed under Civil Procedure Code, 1908 cannot be restored without mandatory notice to the parties, which in this case was not given to the appellant.

She contended that the ECP had opened the disqualification case against her on the applications of MPAs Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar. The ECP had already dismissed this case due to non-pursuance by the complainants, she added. The petitioner prayed before the court to declare the ECP decision dated February 8, as null and void, and stopped its proceedings against his client’s disqualification. The two PTI leaders, Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar had moved the petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Talpur as member of the provincial assembly over allegedly concealing her assets. They stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer “Sadiq and Ameen”.

Faryal Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated. They pleaded that she should be disqualified as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad High Court Asif Ali Zardari ECP Faryal Talpur

Disqualification case: Faryal files intra court appeal before IHC

New framework: Govt, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

SHC directs PTA to suspend TikTok operations

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.