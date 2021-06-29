PML-N rejects supplementary budget

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (N) while rejecting the supplementary budget said that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to say during the tenure of PML(N) that supplementary budget is a political bribe. The session started two hours fifteen minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhery Pervez Elahi.

Former speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal while expressing his views on Supplementary Budget PML(N) members said that if the supplementary budget is a political bribe in the tenure of PML(N) government now how is it permissible in PTI government.

While criticising the PML(N) members the treasury benches said, that if the PML(N) had done anything during their tenure then PTI government would not go to International Monterey Fund. The present government had presented a people friendly budget.

Pakistan Peoples Party parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza demanded accountability of politicians as well as bureaucrats adding that if both were not held accountable Pakistan would not progress.

Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi said that those who have ruled for thirty five years were not happy that present government had allocated historical funds for the development of the province.

