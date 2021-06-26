SECP chief to unveil Year Book of NBFI, Modaraba Association

KARACHI: The Eleventh Year Book of NBFI and Modaraba Association of Pakistan will be unveiled by Aamir Khan, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday the 29th June 2021. Aamir Khan, Chairman SECP has consented to be the Chief Guest of the ceremony while Farrukh H Sabzwari, commissioner, SECP, Ms Khalida Habib, Executive Director, NBFC, Ms Bushra Aslam, Registrar Modaraba and other senior executives from SECP will also be attending the ceremony.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021