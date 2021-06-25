Zardari holds meetings with prominent political figures

LAHORE: Former president Asif Zardari continued to hold meetings with prominent political figures during his stay in Lahore. He reached the residence of former governor Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood and discussed with him issues related to national and provincial politics. In another meeting, former chief minister Punjab Manzoor Wattoo also called on Zardari at Bilawal House. Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who is currently chief organizer of PPP Punjab, was also present on the occasion. Zardari discussed in detail the ongoing political situation during the meeting.

It may be noted that Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi had also called on him earlier where both sides had agreed to take a stand for independence of judiciary. Party sources told this scribe that Zardari is considering a number of options to fill the office of president PPP Punjab during his stay in the city.

