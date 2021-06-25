ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
COAS, German FM agree to enhance bilateral ties

NNI 25 Jun 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas, said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations Thursday.

Markus Potzel, Special Representative for the Federal Government for Afghanistan and Pakistan was also present. The COAS is on an official visit to Germany.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed a desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

The German dignitaries also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Later on, COAS also visited Command & Staff College of Germany, where he addressed students and faculty members and shared his views on "Pakistan's Regional and Internal Security Perspective".

During the address, COAS apprised the audience on external and internal security challenges faced by Pakistan and measures taken in the regard to mitigating the threats. COAS said the future of enduring peace and stability in the world hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region.

This can only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues. Focusing on COVID-19 pandemic, COAS said that Pakistan's Government along with other state institutions is doing its best to counter the challenges faced by Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival at Command & Staff College, COAS was received by Major General Oliver Kohl, Commandant Bundeswehr Command & Staff College Hamburg, Germany.

