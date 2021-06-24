PDWP approves two schemes worth Rs 1,806.221m

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes of urban development and local government sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 1,806.221 million.

In this regard, a meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 was held here on Wednesday which was presided by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes include rainwater management-drainage arrangement for sore point at Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore, at the cost of Rs. 653.212 million

The City Implementation Units (CIUs) Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP) and Project Readiness Financing (PRF) under Punjab Urban Development Projects are also part of the approved schemes at the cost of Rs. 1,153.009 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments’ also attended the meeting.

