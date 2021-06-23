ANL 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.09%)
Sindh govt inks agreement with Gerry's Visa Centre to provide Covid vaccine jabs

  • The visa application centre will provide Pfizer and other vaccinations permitted for international travel
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 23 Jun 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh government has signed an agreement with Gerry's Visa Centre to streamline the process of Covid vaccine administration.

Under the agreement, the visa application centre will provide Pfizer and other vaccinations permitted for international travel. These vaccines will be provided by the Sindh Health Department while other verifying documents and evidence will also be recorded, the document said.

Sindh's Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Pechuho, oversaw the MoU signing between the Sindh Health Department and Gerry's Visa Centre, a press release issued on Wednesday stated.

The pact would come into effect from June 28.

There will also be a live video recording of the process available for any auditing purposes for international travelers; these include students, business travelers, or tourists, and those traveling for religious reasons.

Earlier, amid a decline in Covid-19 infections, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) lifted a ban on passengers travelling to Pakistan from 12 more countries in category C.

The CAA's new travel guideline for passengers and chartered flights said that the Pakistanis intending to return to the country from category C countries have been allowed to travel during June. However, the passengers will be subject to a coronavirus test and quarantine upon arrival in Pakistan.

In addition, international travellers will also be required to possess a valid negative PCR test certificate conducted 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

The CAA also amended the category C list comprising of countries needing prior permission from the NCOC to enter Pakistan.

