ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
ASL 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4.88%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.55%)
EPCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
HASCOL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
HUBC 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
JSCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
KAPCO 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.4%)
MLCF 47.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
PAEL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
PPL 90.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
PRL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.17%)
SNGP 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 162.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
UNITY 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.72%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 5,251 Increased By ▲ 10.07 (0.19%)
BR30 27,386 Increased By ▲ 39.08 (0.14%)
KSE100 48,065 Increased By ▲ 78.02 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,343 Increased By ▲ 17.48 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar inches lower on easy policy view

  • The Australian dollar was last at $0.7543 after going as high as $0.7550 earlier in the day.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar nudged lower on Wednesday after two straight sessions of gains as policymakers reiterate lower-for-longer policy settings.

The Australian dollar was last at $0.7543 after going as high as $0.7550 earlier in the day.

The currency is trading close to its 200-day moving average of 0.7556 and a clear break above would ease downward pressure.

Earlier, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Luci Ellis reiterated that policymakers were committed to maintaining its highly supportive policy settings.

The RBA has left policy rates at a record low 0.1% since November 2020 and has repeatedly said it will not raise rates until it meets its employment and inflation goals.

Ellis' speech comes as Commonwealth Bank of Australia economists bring forward their forecasts for the next RBA rate hike to November 2022 from no change earlier.

Westpac economists see rate rises to begin from early 2023 led by a surprising rebound in Australia's labour market.

Elsewhere, US Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell too reaffirmed that tighter monetary policy was still some way off.

Australian Dollar Commonwealth Bank of Australia RBA Assistant Governor Luci Ellis

Australian dollar inches lower on easy policy view

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters