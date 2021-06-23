Nuclear capability: PM’s statement becomes security risk: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about nuclear capability has become a security risk.

Bilawal also said that we should side with the victims in the rape cases, and Prime Minister Imran Khan is sitting in an office where he has to be very careful about what he says.

Bilawal said: “Prime Minister Khan does not know anything about Kashmir or the nuclear programme. The nuclear programme was founded by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who used to say that he cannot make a mistake about Kashmir even when asleep.

Bilawal said, when Modi had attacked Kashmir, our Prime Minister Khan said on the floor of the Assembly “presented his ‘plan’. He had said that Kashmir issue will be solved by Modi’s win”. Khan Saheb has become a security risk for the country. His policy about Kashmir is a security risk. His statement about nuclear capability has become a security risk.

Bilawal said when will the facilitators of Imran Khan become aware of the fact that Khan Saheb is [a] security risk, and will have to go?”

Talking to media at the Parliament House, on Tuesday, he said, “If he (Imran Khan) will talk like this then he will send a message that the victims of injustice are at fault as he is making an excuse for those who are committing a crime. Dressing has nothing to do with rape. We will have to review our language and the society will have to take a stance for the victims.”

Responding to a question about Osama bin Ladin (OBL), the PPP chairman said, “this government is a coward government, Imran Khan is always a coward and is not ready to call a terrorist by name and when our children were brutally murdered in APS he was not ready to call Baitullah Mehsud a terrorist. Osama Bin Ladin is known as a terrorist all around the world. He tried to assassinate the prime minister of Pakistan through Ramzi Yousuf. In 1994 the terrorists wanted to conduct a coup in Pakistan. Does Imran Khan not know that OBL had played a role in terrorizing the entire world? Does he not know that the assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also points a finger at him? If OBL is not a terrorist then who is a terrorist? He is a poster boy for terrorists who started this terrorism. He gave a bad name to Islam. Every Pakistani and Muslim has the responsibility to call him a terrorist and he does not represent Islam. Islam is a peaceful religion. We greet each other with peace.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to review his policy. If our foreign minister cannot talk about OBL on international forum then it will have an impact on Pakistan’s foreign policy, he said and added that at the moment the entire world is watching the situation in Afghanistan and our adversaries are trying to find opportunities to accuse us but our Prime Minister on the floor of assembly calls him a Shaheed.

“Our foreign minister invites terrorists to attack our system then it is the failure of the state, Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood should apologize to the nation and every victim of terrorism. No one should be allowed to terrorize us or the world,” he said.

Answering another question, the PPP chairman said that he would soon go to Kashmir and the responses received have been very good. He said that the PPP was the only party that was trusted by the Kashmiri people for being able to solve their problems in every situation. He said that the people of Kashmir do not trust anyone but the PPP.

