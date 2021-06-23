ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

DISCOs face over 9000MW shortfall: CPPA

Recorder Report 23 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The power sector distribution companies (DISCOs) are facing over 9,000 megawatt shortfall of demand for electricity. According to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), DISCOs are being supplied with 16,419.73 megawatt electricity against a demand of 25,694 megawatt, leaving the system with an exact shortfall of 9,274.27 megawatt.

However, the former director general Pakistan Electric Power Company Tahir Basharat Cheema, when contacted, said the estimated shortfall of over 9,000 MW could be calculated on the basis of peak-hours demand for electricity in the country. Otherwise, he added, the actual shortfall in the country was not more than 4,000 megawatt, which is being met by observing revenue-based load shedding.

"The ministry was carrying out 5000 MW revenue-based load shedding in the country that has hit the far flung areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces hard. But the province of Balochistan is being hit the most because of a less revenue recovery," he added.

According to Cheema, the cities like Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad are facing load shedding for a minimum hours due to a good revenue recovery ratio. Therefore, those who visit such cities from remote areas find themselves in paradise comparing with their own regions. "In other words, the revenue-based load shedding is dangerous for the unity of federation and the ministry should look for the ways to attract far flung areas of all the provinces towards compliance rather than applying revenue-based load shedding formula," he stressed.

As per the CPPA data, demand for electricity by Islamabad Electric Supply Co., Lahore Electric Supply Co., Faisalabad Electric Supply Co., Multan Electric Power Co., Gujranwala Electric Power Co., Quetta Electric Supply Co., Peshawar Electric Supply Co., Tribal Areas Electric Supply Co., Hyderabad Electric Supply Co., Sukkur Electric Power Co., and Karachi Electric is 2,565 MW, 5,270 MW, 3,082 MW, 3,769 MW, 2,276 MW, 1,715 MW, 3,170 MW, 833 MW, 1,290 MW, 1,074 MW, and 650 MW respectively against a supply of 1,506.36 MW, 3,635.83 MW, 1,913.72 MW, 2,302.65 MW, 1,770.72 MW, 797.99 MW, 1,862.17 MW, 326.82 MW, 965.12 MW, 688.34 MW and 650 MW respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

load shedding electricity DISCOS power sector Tahir Basharat Cheema

DISCOs face over 9000MW shortfall: CPPA

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.