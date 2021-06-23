Buzdar, Asim discuss CPEC projects

LAHORE: CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday, to discuss progress on ongoing CPEC-related projects and corporate agri farming in Punjab. Talking on the occasion, the CM said work on the CPEC project is in progress on a priority basis with transparency and speed. Special economic zones are also being set up and Chinese investors are provided facilities in these zones, he said and added that CPEC projects will improve the economy.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said CPEC projects are very vital for strengthening the national economy and added that these projects are being completed speedily. Progress on CPEC-related projects is satisfactory in Punjab, he said. Punjab has a tremendous agri potential and there is a need to promote corporate agri farming under CPEC, he added.

