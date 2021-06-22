Business & Finance
Turkish consumer confidence rises to 81.7 points in June
- A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.
22 Jun 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkish consumer confidence rose to 81.7 points in June from 77.3 a month earlier, the statistics institute said on Tuesday, having in May hit the lowest level since September 2020 following a lockdown to curb COVID-19 cases.
The index had risen for three consecutive months to March, when it touched the highest level since August 2018, before falling in April. Confidence plunged last year as measures to combat the pandemic hit the economy.
