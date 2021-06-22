ANL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.42%)
ASC 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
ASL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
HASCOL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
JSCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 47.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
PAEL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
POWER 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PPL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PRL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.43%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TRG 163.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.61%)
UNITY 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
BR100 5,247 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,406 Decreased By ▼ -3.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,999 Decreased By ▼ -14.01 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,352 Increased By ▲ 12.43 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Turkish consumer confidence rises to 81.7 points in June

  • A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkish consumer confidence rose to 81.7 points in June from 77.3 a month earlier, the statistics institute said on Tuesday, having in May hit the lowest level since September 2020 following a lockdown to curb COVID-19 cases.

The index had risen for three consecutive months to March, when it touched the highest level since August 2018, before falling in April. Confidence plunged last year as measures to combat the pandemic hit the economy.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

