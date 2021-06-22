ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Appointment of Tariq Malik as NADRA chief notified

Recorder Report 22 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government, on Monday, notified the appointment of Muhammad Tariq Malik as chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, Malik has been appointed the NADRA chairman for a period of three years.

“In exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (3) of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Ordinance 2000, the Competent Authority has been pleased to appoint Muhammad Tariq Malik as Chairman, NADRA for a term of three years in terms of Section 3 (5) of NADRA Ordinance, 2000, with immediate effect and until further orders,” it says.

The federal cabinet on June 8 had approved the appointment of Tariq Malik as the NADRA chairman.

Briefing the media on decisions taken by the federal cabinet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet approved the Ministry of Interior’s summary regarding the appointment of Malik as chairman NADRA.

The position of chairman NADRA had been lying vacant since February this year, when Usman Yousaf Mobin relinquished charge of the post after completing his three-year second term.

The Ministry of Interior then appointed Brigadier Khalid Latif (retd) as acting chairman and had sought applications from the contenders of the position.

Meanwhile, the NADRA spokesman also brushed aside the news of the alleged 20,000 dollar salary of the incumbent chairman doing rounds in certain sections of the media.

He said it was a hoax and fabricated news as the government of Pakistan does not pay salaries to government employees in dollars.

However, the authority board of NADRA was a competent forum to decide the emoluments of the newly-appointed chairman, the spokesman stated.

Tariq Malik was working as chief technical advisor, United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

He has resigned from the current position in the UNDP.

He is likely to take charge as chairman NADRA very soon, states the NADRA spokesman.

Prior to joining UNDP, Tariq Malik held the position of chairman NADRA and a senior technical consultant at World Bank.

He was a member of the core team who helped to initiate the worldwide “ID for Development” (ID4D) Programme as well as authored the framework of international standards for digital identity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

