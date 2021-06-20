Govt likely to accept BoI chairman’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to accept the resignation of Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Atif Bukhari on Monday, sources in the BoI said. In a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, the BoI chairman submitted his resignation citing some personal reasons.

He was the third chairman who resigned from the post as chairman after serving for 14 months.

Four secretaries of the BOI have also been changed since Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) came to power in 2018.

The BOI office, on Friday, circulated a summary for the federal cabinet requesting to accept his resignation.

It is likely that the summary will be approved by the prime minister before submission to the federal cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Sources maintained that the federal cabinet may seek proposals from the cabinet ministers for the name of new chairman BOI.

On March 20, 2020, the federal cabinet approved the name of Atif Bukhari as the new chairman BOI. His predecessor Zubair Gilani resigned from his post on March 9, 2020. Gilani, who was appointed the BOI head in July 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had reportedly resigned, while citing “personal reasons”.

On Thursday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expressed its serious concern over the continuous decline in foreign direct investment in the country since 2018 and sought a comprehensive briefing by the board on the subject.

Some reports suggested that the names of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill and former chairman BoI Haroon Sharif were included in the list for the post of chairman BoI.

