ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt likely to accept BoI chairman’s resignation

Wasim Iqbal 20 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to accept the resignation of Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Atif Bukhari on Monday, sources in the BoI said. In a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, the BoI chairman submitted his resignation citing some personal reasons.

He was the third chairman who resigned from the post as chairman after serving for 14 months.

Four secretaries of the BOI have also been changed since Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) came to power in 2018.

The BOI office, on Friday, circulated a summary for the federal cabinet requesting to accept his resignation.

It is likely that the summary will be approved by the prime minister before submission to the federal cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Sources maintained that the federal cabinet may seek proposals from the cabinet ministers for the name of new chairman BOI.

On March 20, 2020, the federal cabinet approved the name of Atif Bukhari as the new chairman BOI. His predecessor Zubair Gilani resigned from his post on March 9, 2020. Gilani, who was appointed the BOI head in July 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had reportedly resigned, while citing “personal reasons”.

On Thursday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expressed its serious concern over the continuous decline in foreign direct investment in the country since 2018 and sought a comprehensive briefing by the board on the subject.

Some reports suggested that the names of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill and former chairman BoI Haroon Sharif were included in the list for the post of chairman BoI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Government Federal Cabinet PTI Imran Khan Atif Bukhari Board of Investment

Govt likely to accept BoI chairman’s resignation

Any sort of action inside Afghanistan: PM says Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases

Kulbhushan Jadhav: India has chosen to misrepresent ICJ judgement: FO

Ultraconservative Raisi wins Iran presidential vote

Value-added dairy products: FBR asked to reinstate previous ST of 10pc

China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

Water, sanitation services in Punjab: WB board approves $442m financing

Modi calls all-party meeting on IIOJK status

Qureshi forewarns international community ‘India must refrain from taking any further illegal step in IIOJK’

Afghan president replaces security ministers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.