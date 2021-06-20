PTI MNA’s servant found dead in his room in Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: The strangulated dead body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Lal Chand’s servant, who apparently committed suicide, was recovered from suite No HO9 Parliament Lodges. According to police, Chand’s cook Waseem informed Parliament Lodges police that when he entered suite No HO9 at around 11am the body of Santosh Kumar, servant of Chand was hanging from ceiling fan of room inside the lodge.

He also told police that MNA Chand left for his native town in Sindh at around 4pm on Friday. Soon after getting information, senior official of police reached the scene and shifted the body to Polyclinic hospital for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. According to preliminary investigation the deceased has committed suicide, he said. Police said that the decease has also made a video before committing suicide in his mobile phone.

