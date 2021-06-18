KE ordered to remove its grid station constructed on green belt

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the K-Electric (KE) to remove its grid station constructed on green belt in Mahmoodabad by declaring it illegal. A three-member bench of the SC, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, issued the orders at the Karachi Registry while hearing a case regarding removal of encroachments.

During the hearing, the court ordered removal of the grid station in two months’ time by directing the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) to restore the green belt to its original form. The Chief Justice remarked, “We can’t allow anyone to use the place of green belt for commercial purpose.”

He said that the grid station was occupying space on the green belt. Therefore it was illegal. Earlier the bench had been informed that 10 acres of land were reserved for the green belt in Mahmoodabad area, which is the property of the KMC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021