ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan ending Tokyo virus emergency one month before Olympics

AFP 18 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japan's government on Thursday approved lifting Tokyo's virus emergency just over a month before the Olympics, but set new restrictions that could sharply limit fans at Games events.

The state of emergency in place in Tokyo began in late April and largely limits bar and restaurant opening hours and bans them from selling alcohol.

That measure will now end in the capital and eight other regions on June 20, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced. It will stay in place in Okinawa.

"The number of infections nationwide has been declining since mid-May and the situation in terms of hospital beds is steadily improving," he said. In place of the emergency, the government will implement so-called "quasi-emergency" measures in Tokyo and six other areas until July 11.

The measures will slightly relax the rules on alcohol, allowing sales until 7 pm, but still asks restaurants and bars to shut at 8 pm. Crucially, with just five weeks until the pandemic-postponed Games open, strict limits will remain on the number of spectators allowed at large events.

The current state of emergency allows only 5,000 people or 50 percent of venue capacity, whichever is smaller. And on Wednesday, the government approved an upper limit of 10,000 spectators, but only for areas not under any restrictions.

Those rules are likely to guide Olympic organisers when they decide in the coming days how many domestic fans, if any, will be allowed to attend.

Yoshihide Suga Japan's government Olympics Olympic organisers

Japan ending Tokyo virus emergency one month before Olympics

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Export of pharmaceutical products: Duty drawback increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.