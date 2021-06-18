KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited 09-06-2021 18-06-2021 NIL 18-06-2021 Ravi Textile Mills Limited# 12-06-2021 18-06-2021 18-06-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 8%(i) 10-06-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (Preference) 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 2.7%(i) 10-06-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 35%(i) 10-06-2021 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 12-06-2021 21-06-2021 10%(i), 20% B 10-06-2021 TRG Pakistan Limited 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 44%(i) 10-06-2021 Bunnys Limited# 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 21-06-2021 Engro Corporation Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 120%(i) 11-06-2021 Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 15%(i) 11-06-2021 TPL Properties Limited 21-06-2021 22-06-2021 10%(i) 17-06-2021 Atlas Honda Limited 10-06-2021 24-06-2021 135%(F) 08-06-2021 24-06-2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 45%(i) 16-06-2021 Mari Petroleum Company Limited# 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 24-06-2021 Dandot Cement Company Limited * 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 161.67583966%R* 16-06-2021 Gillette Pakistan Limited# 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 25-06-2021 (NBPG-ETF) NBP Pakistan Growth 23-06-2021 25-06-2021 Saif Power Limited# 20-06-2021 26-06-2021 26-06-2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20-06-2021 26-06-2021 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited# 21-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021 Premier Insurance Limited# 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 35%(i) 18-06-2021 The Searle Company Limited# 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-06-2021 29-06-2021 Honda Atlas Cars(Pakistan) Limited 18-06-2021 29-06-2021 45.2%(F) 16-06-2021 29-06-2021 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited# 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021 Telecard Limited# 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-06-2021 30-06-2021 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited 21-06-2021 30-06-2021 NIL 30-06-2021 Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited# 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021 Service Global Footwear Limited# 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021 Service Industries Limited# 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021 Mian Textile Industries Limited# 24-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021 ICI Pakistan Limited# 24-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 29-06-2021 30-06-2021 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Limited 24-06-2021 02-07-2021 Image Pakistan Limited# 28-06-2021 02-07-2021 02-07-2021 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited# 28-06-2021 05-07-2021 05-07-2021 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Limited 24-06-2021 07-07-2021 Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited# 02-07-2021 08-07-2021 08-07-2021 Packages Limited# 02-07-2021 09-07-2021 09-07-2021 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Limited 01-07-2021 15-07-2021 Hum Netwok Limited 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 NIL 16-07-2021 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited# 10-07-2021 16-07-2021 16-07-2021 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 50%(ii) 09-07-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

