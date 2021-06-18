ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 18 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Haseeb Waqas Sugar
Mills Limited                  09-06-2021    18-06-2021       NIL                        18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited#    12-06-2021    18-06-2021                                  18-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited              14-06-2021    20-06-2021       8%(i)       10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                   14-06-2021    20-06-2021      2.7%(i)      10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                        14-06-2021    20-06-2021       35%(i)      10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited                  12-06-2021    21-06-2021   10%(i), 20% B   10-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited           14-06-2021    21-06-2021       44%(i)      10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited#                14-06-2021    21-06-2021                                  21-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited      15-06-2021    21-06-2021      120%(i)      11-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited     15-06-2021    21-06-2021       15%(i)      11-06-2021
TPL Properties Limited         21-06-2021    22-06-2021       10%(i)      17-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited            10-06-2021    24-06-2021      135%(F)      08-06-2021     24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited            18-06-2021    24-06-2021       45%(i)      16-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited#                       18-06-2021    24-06-2021                                  24-06-2021
Dandot Cement Company
Limited *                      18-06-2021    25-06-2021  161.67583966%R*  16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited#     18-06-2021    25-06-2021                                  25-06-2021
(NBPG-ETF) NBP Pakistan
Growth                         23-06-2021    25-06-2021
Saif Power Limited#            20-06-2021    26-06-2021                                  26-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited                        20-06-2021    26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited#    21-06-2021    28-06-2021                                  28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited#     22-06-2021    28-06-2021                                  28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited     22-06-2021    28-06-2021         35%(i)     18-06-2021
The Searle Company Limited#    22-06-2021    28-06-2021                                  28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited     16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars(Pakistan)
Limited                        18-06-2021    29-06-2021       45.2%(F)     16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited#                 23-06-2021    29-06-2021                                  29-06-2021
Telecard Limited#              23-06-2021    29-06-2021                                  29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited     17-06-2021    30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited             21-06-2021    30-06-2021            NIL                   30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Limited#                 23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                  30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear
Limited#                       23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                  30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited#    23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                  30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited#                       24-06-2021    30-06-2021                                  30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited#          24-06-2021    30-06-2021                                  30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited               29-06-2021    30-06-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank
Limited                        24-06-2021    02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited#        28-06-2021    02-07-2021                                  02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited#            28-06-2021    05-07-2021                                  05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited                        24-06-2021    07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited#              02-07-2021    08-07-2021                                  08-07-2021
Packages Limited#              02-07-2021    09-07-2021                                  09-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited                01-07-2021    15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited             09-07-2021    16-07-2021            NIL                   16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited#                 10-07-2021    16-07-2021                                  16-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                        13-07-2021    19-07-2021        50%(ii)     09-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Export of pharmaceutical products: Duty drawback increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.