World
Mexico's coronavirus death toll climbs to 230,792
- Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.
18 Jun 2021
MEXICO: Mexico recorded 4,253 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 168 deaths on Thursday, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of cases to 2,467,643 and the death toll to 230,792.
Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.
Shehbaz comes down hard on govt's budgets
Mexico's coronavirus death toll climbs to 230,792
Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace
PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion
4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P
Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF
Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers
KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides
Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision
Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures
Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved
Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain
Read more stories
Comments