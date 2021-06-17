Gold prices decline Rs1,900 to Rs107,700 tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,900 on Thursday and it was traded at Rs107,700 against its sale at Rs109,600, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 1629 and was traded at Rs 92,335 against its sale at Rs 93,964 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold dipped to Rs 86,640 from Rs 86,134.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1450 against its sale at Rs1460 whereas that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs8.57 and was traded at Rs1243.14 against its sale at Rs1251.71.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of US $ 57 and was sold at US $1798 against its sale at US $1855.