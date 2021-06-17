ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper sinks to two-month low as dollar strengthens

  • Three-month copper on LME fell 1.9% to $9,481 a tonne by 1043 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest since April 23 at $9,415.
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

LONDON: Copper prices fell to their lowest in two months on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve brought forward its expectations for raising interest rates, sending the dollar higher and sapping demand for metals.

Prices have also been weighed down by top consumer China's plans to release industrial metals from its national reserves to curb surging commodity prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1.9% to $9,481 a tonne by 1043 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest since April 23 at $9,415.

"The trigger for prices has been the Fed and the Chinese saying they will release copper, ali and zinc into the market," said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

"The Fed indicated it may have to hike rates sooner than they had originally anticipated and that's dealt a blow to gold and to the metals as well."

The Fed signalled the changes to policy, which include raising interest rates and ending bond buying, may happen sooner than expected.

This pushed the dollar to its highest in two months, making commodities priced in the greenback more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.

EXPLAINER: China is the world's top metals consumer and a major release of reserves could significantly change global supply and demand balances.

INVENTORIES: LME on-warrant copper stocks rose to their highest in a year at 132,125 tonnes.

POSITIONING: Funds continued to reduce their long positions in LME copper. The LME net spec long in copper had fallen to 15% of open interest as of Monday, compared to 62% in February, according to broker Marex.

OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium shed 2.2% to $2,415 a tonne, zinc dipped 1.2% to $2,987, lead lost 2% to $2,157, tin gave up 1.3% to $30,810, while nickel slipped 1.5% to $17,665.

Copper Dollar LME commodity prices

Copper sinks to two-month low as dollar strengthens

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters