ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.02%)
ASC 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
ASL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.85%)
AVN 91.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
BYCO 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 131.59 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.33%)
EPCL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
HUBC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
HUMNL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.07%)
JSCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
MLCF 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.64%)
PAEL 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.85%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.42%)
PTC 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.85%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.45%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.54%)
UNITY 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
WTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
BR100 5,329 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,830 Increased By ▲ 57.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 48,667 Decreased By ▼ -59.54 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,645 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN urged to probe sharing of Rohingya data

  • HRW however said the refugees often likely did not understand that the data being collected, including photographs, fingerprints and biographic data, could be shared with Myanmar.
AFP 15 Jun 2021

GENEVA: The UN improperly collected and shared data from more than 800,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, passing it on to Myanmar, the country they fled, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, urging an investigation.

Over the past three years, the United Nations refugee agency has registered hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladeshi camps, enabling Dhaka to provide them with identity cards needed to access essential aid and services.

But according to a fresh HRW report, the refugees were generally not made aware that the data they were providing would also be used by the Bangladeshi government to submit details about them to authorities in neighbouring Myanmar, with a view to possible repatriation.

The UNHCR refuted this, with spokesman Andrej Mahecic telling AFP that the refugee agency has "clear policies in place to ensure the safeguarding of the data we collect when registering refugees all over the world".

HRW however said the refugees often likely did not understand that the data being collected, including photographs, fingerprints and biographic data, could be shared with Myanmar.

This, the report said, was particularly concerning in the case of the approximately 880,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, many of whom fled a 2017 crackdown in Myanmar that UN investigators say amounted to genocide.

"The UN refugee agency's data collection practices with Rohingya in Bangladesh were contrary to the agency's own policies and exposed refugees to further risk," Lama Fakih, HRW's crisis and conflict director, said in a statement.

Rohingya UN Rohingya refugees Bangladeshi camps Andrej Mahecic

UN urged to probe sharing of Rohingya data

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters