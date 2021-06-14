World
India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 infections, 3,921 deaths
- The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million.
14 Jun 2021
BENGALURU: India on Monday reported 70,421 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305, the data showed. India added 3,921 deaths overnight.
