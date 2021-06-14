ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.91%)
ASL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.35%)
AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.8%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 127.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.07%)
EPCL 47.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.5%)
FCCL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
FFL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
HASCOL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.58%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.15%)
HUMNL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.4%)
JSCL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.03%)
KAPCO 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.71 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.16%)
PAEL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.21%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.35%)
POWER 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
PPL 91.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.83%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.17%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (6.12%)
TRG 165.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-1.69%)
UNITY 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
WTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
BR100 5,353 Increased By ▲ 71 (1.34%)
BR30 27,858 Increased By ▲ 257.07 (0.93%)
KSE100 48,800 Increased By ▲ 495.17 (1.03%)
KSE30 19,659 Increased By ▲ 179.91 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 infections, 3,921 deaths

  • The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: India on Monday reported 70,421 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305, the data showed. India added 3,921 deaths overnight.

India COVID 19 Health Ministry Infections South Asian country

India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 infections, 3,921 deaths

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters