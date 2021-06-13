CAA lifts ban on passengers travelling to Pakistan from 12 more countries

(Karachi) Amid a decline in Covid-19 infections, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has lifted a ban on passengers travelling to Pakistan from 12 more countries in category C, a notification issued by the aviation authority stated.

The CAA's new travel guideline for passengers and chartered flights said that the Pakistanis intending to return to the country from category C countries have been allowed to travel during June. However, the passengers will be subject to a coronavirus test and quarantine upon arrival in Pakistan.

In addition, international travellers will also be required to possess a valid negative PCR test certificate conducted 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

The notification added that the CAA also amended the category C list comprising of countries needing prior permission from the NCOC to enter Pakistan.

The list of category C countries has now been reduced from 38 to 26 countries. Category C includes India, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil and Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Besides, countries that have been excluded from the ban are Croatia, Cuba, Czechia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mongolia, The Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Thailand, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

The CAA updated the category C list in May when 15 countries were added, including Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, India, Brazil, and South Africa after a drastic spike in the third wave of the coronavirus.

Last year, the government suspended domestic and international flight operations and imposed travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. Later, it eased the restrictions allowing only those passengers to travel who possess negative PCR test results and coronavirus vaccination certificates.