NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
12 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 11, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,119,808,852 623,550,251 29,225,462,101 16,356,828,627
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,822,982,874 (2,075,434,208) (252,451,333)
Local Individuals 23,209,415,058 (25,174,351,175) (1,964,936,116)
Local Corporates 9,760,520,495 (7,543,133,044) 2,217,387,449
===============================================================================
