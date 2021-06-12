KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 11, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,119,808,852 623,550,251 29,225,462,101 16,356,828,627 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,822,982,874 (2,075,434,208) (252,451,333) Local Individuals 23,209,415,058 (25,174,351,175) (1,964,936,116) Local Corporates 9,760,520,495 (7,543,133,044) 2,217,387,449 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021