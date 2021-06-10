ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.63%)
ASL 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
AVN 88.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
HUBC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
JSCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.1%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.42%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.14%)
TRG 168.35 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.65%)
UNITY 48.63 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.36%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,249 Increased By ▲ 43.9 (0.84%)
BR30 27,408 Increased By ▲ 192.24 (0.71%)
KSE100 48,225 Increased By ▲ 447.47 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,533 Increased By ▲ 151.3 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise on tech, banking stocks as focus shifts to U.S inflation

  • Energy stocks fell 1.1% and capped gains on the index, as oil prices fell on weaker-than-expected fuel demand.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by technology and banking stocks, while global markets closely watched for U.S inflation data for clues on how soon the Federal Reserve will start tapering its massive stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4% higher at 7,302.5, a day after ending 0.3% lower.

Technology stocks were the best performers on the benchmark index, jumping 2% to close at a more than one-month high.

Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd gained 1%, while Iress Ltd marked its best session ever after local media reported that investment bank Barrenjoey was interested in buying a stake in the financial technology company.

Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbreaking, said the jump in tech stocks was not predicated on anything significant and that stocks like Afterpay were over-priced.

"I do think that the CPI figure is going to be on higher side, in which case we will see a tech sell-off," he warned.

Banks rose 0.4%, with three of the so-called "Big Four" closing in positive territory.

Domestic gold stocks recorded gains, even as bullion prices remained largely subdued, with investors turning cautious ahead of the US inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting.

Andromeda Metals surged 20.9% to close at its highest since April 21 after signing a binding offtake agreement with China-based Jiangsu Mineral Sources International Trading Co.

Energy stocks fell 1.1% and capped gains on the index, as oil prices fell on weaker-than-expected fuel demand.

Major oil and gas explorers Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum Ltd fell 0.9% and 1.5% respectively, with the latter recording its worst session since May 21.

Shipbuilder Austal Ltd closed at a near one-week low after the country's corporate regulator launched a legal action for alleged disclosure breaches.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.4% lower at 12,518.01.

Australian shares US dollar nz dollar asia stock

Australia shares rise on tech, banking stocks as focus shifts to U.S inflation

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters