ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
ASC 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.81%)
ASL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.21%)
AVN 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.8%)
FCCL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.84%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
HUBC 80.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
JSCL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.34%)
KAPCO 45.55 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.01%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.74%)
PAEL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
SNGP 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.89%)
TRG 172.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-1.64%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (8.29%)
BR100 5,275 Decreased By ▼ -12.27 (-0.23%)
BR30 27,675 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-0.02%)
KSE100 48,253 Decreased By ▼ -49.61 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,612 Decreased By ▼ -46.52 (-0.24%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Singapore says will make needed changes to corporate tax once consensus on G7 plan

  • Singapore's competitiveness was not just based on its low tax rates and generous incentive programme, according to Wong.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore, a regional hub for technology firms, will change its tax system as needed once there is a global consensus, its finance minister said on Tuesday, after the world's rich nations agreed there should be a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

Singapore, a low-tax jurisdiction where several multinationals including Alphabet's Google, Microsoft and Facebook have regional headquarters, has a rate of 17% but provides incentives and schemes which reduce the effective rate.

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, and experts say that could lead to a gradual phasing out of concessionary tax rates in Singapore.

Responding to the G7 agreement, Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post, that the city-state's authorities would make any necessary changes to the corporate tax system "when a global consensus is reached."

The G7's proposals are seen targeting technology companies that sell services remotely and attribute much of their profits to intellectual property held in low-tax jurisdictions.

"The new rules should not inadvertently weaken the incentives for businesses to invest and innovate," Wong said in a Facebook post. "Otherwise, countries will all be worse off, fighting over our share of a shrinking revenue pie."

Wong said it was too early to assess the impact on revenue from the G7 proposals.

The G7 agreement "spells bad news for Singapore as it is likely to have an overall negative impact on Singapore's competitiveness to attract global companies," said Simon Poh, professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore Business School.

Singapore's competitiveness was not just based on its low tax rates and generous incentive programme, according to Wong.

A reliable legal system, skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and high living standards are often cited by international firms as reasons for locating in Singapore.

"Trust, reliability and integrity are ultimately what makes Singapore an attractive place for substantial economic activities," Wong said.

Singapore Group of Seven corporate tax Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong Simon Poh

Singapore says will make needed changes to corporate tax once consensus on G7 plan

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters