Housing loans: PM launches mobile unit for collection of applications

ISLAMABAD: To facilitate the general public in benefiting from the government’s low-cost housing scheme, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a mobile unit, which will act as a one-window solution to provide information and collect applications for loans.

The mobile unit, in partnership with the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and the National Bank of Pakistan, will facilitate people to obtain loans for low-cost housing projects.

Moreover, the mobile unit will provide one-window operations for getting loans under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

Initially, the mobile unit will provide facility in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and adjoining areas and later the scheme will be expanded across the country.