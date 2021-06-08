Shehbaz demands action against responsible officials

LAHORE: Expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a train accident near Daharki, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif demanded stern action against the responsible officials.

Why the concerned authorities did not take any action despite a report regarding dilapidated condition of 13 railway tracks in Sukkur division, he questioned?

Moreover, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has criticized the present regime which has failed to accept its responsibility while witnessing eight major train accidents in its past three years in power.

In a tweet on the train tragedy, Maryam said: “How cruel and tyrant people are ruling over Pakistan. Despite the fact that eight major train accidents occurred during its three years in power, the present regime has failed to accept its criminal negligence and inefficiency.”

Maryam said those who lost their near and dear ones in these accidents, my prayers and good wishes were with them and may Allah has mercy on them.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deplored the politicisation of the Daharki train accident by the opposition.

Slamming the elements using train contretemps for their politics, the CM advised the opposition to extend sympathies to the bereaved families. Regrettably, the impassive cabal is busy scoring points instead of sharing the pain and agony of the affected families, he maintained.

It seems the opposition is obsessed with the unending lust for power and the nation has realised that this gang has no respect or honour for the lives of the ordinary people, he added. Using the train mischance for political purposes is a symbol of mean mentality; he added. He said the government fully shares the pain of the bereaved families.

Furthermore, on the direction of Chief Minister, an emergency has been imposed in Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad hospitals to treat the injured passengers of the Daharki train contretemps. Similarly, emergency information desks have been set up in the hospitals along with a control room in the DC office RY Khan to update the people.

The CM has telephonically directed Commissioner Bahawalpur and DC RY Khan to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured and the attendees should also be fully taken care of. The DC RY Khan has informed that 14 injured are taken to THQ hospital Sadiqabad while 34 others are admitted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021