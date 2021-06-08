NYT report on base: Cabinet may discuss visit of CIA director today

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today) with Prime Minister, Imran Khan is likely to discuss relations with United States and Afghanistan especially with reference to recent unannounced visit of CIA Director William Burns Chief to Pakistan.

According to New York Times, Pakistan has demanded a variety of restrictions in exchange of base, effectively required to that they sign off on any targets that CIA or military would want to hit inside Afghanistan.

The Cabinet will discuss political situation of the country, e-voting and different proposals related to federal budget and issued discussed at the National Economic Council (NEC).

Minister for Railways, Azam Swati will present initial report on the railway accident at Ghokti which claimed over 40 lives.

The Cabinet is likely to include Chairman NTDC Board, Naveed Ismail in the Board of Directors (BoD) of Karachi Electric (KE) in addition to two officers of not below BS 20/21.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, who is also Chairman Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics ( CCOTL) will present his report prepared to reduce tariff of RLNG. Minister for Law and Justice, Dr. Faroogh Nasim will give presentation on Criminal Law reforms.

Commerce Ministry will present its summary regarding increase in the authorized share capital and paid-up capital of State Life Insurance Corporation to meet requirement of UAE government.

Appointment of Chairman/ Directors on the Board of Directors of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) is also on the agenda of Cabinet.

Ministry of Housing and Works will present its summaries on change in land use of Carlton Hotel, Karachi by Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGHA), urban regeneration of Pakistan Quarters & Jamshed Quarters, Karachi and appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BS/20/21, Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHA-F).

Draft Rules for ICT Local Government, 2021, appointment of member in the Commission of Enquiry on enforced disappearances Islamabad for posting at Sub-Office, Karachi, establishment of Pakistan Coast Guards Foundation, appointment of Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation and exemption of PTVC from the ban in import policy order, 2020 to enter into contracts/ trade with Indian companies for importing sports broadcasting rights/ services are also on the agenda of Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet will also consider a proposal of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on constitution of committee for revised version of the audio-visual content of National Anthem of Pakistan.

The Cabinet is also expected to approve appointment of Mubashar Hasan as Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan for a period of three years on standard terms and conditions.

The Cabinet will ratify the decisions of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021