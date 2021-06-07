Markets
Wall St opens flat as investors await inflation data
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.8 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34766.2.
- The S&P 500 fell 0.6 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 4229.34.
07 Jun 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened unchanged on Monday as investors remained on the fence ahead of key inflation data later this week, while heavyweight technology shares largely shrugged off a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.8 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34766.2. The S&P 500 fell 0.6 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 4229.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.7 points, or 0.08%, to 13802.82 at the opening bell.
At least 34 dead as passenger trains collide in Sindh's Ghotki district
Wall St opens flat as investors await inflation data
Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015
Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls
Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth
Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm
Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment
Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT
Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative
Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM
Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales
Intensity of third wave declining
Read more stories
Comments