Terrorism incidents in Hyderabad: CTD summons Farooq Sattar, PSP’s Anees Advocate

KARACHI: The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department has summoned disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Farooq Sattar and Pak Sarzameen Party’s Anees Advocate for their alleged involvement in terrorism incidents in Hyderabad.

The CTD has been investigating arrested militants who were involved in these incidents, according to CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid.

“Many of these acts of terrorism occurred two decades ago but we will investigate all aspects of these cases,” he told a private TV channel.

“The suspects, who were previously affiliated with the MQM-London, have joined different parties.”