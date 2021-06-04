ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
Azerbaijan supports Pakistan on Kashmir issue

Recorder Report 04 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova reiterating her country's unwavering support to Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, said that Azerbaijan would stand by Pakistan till the issue is settled as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UNSC resolutions.

During a meeting with Speaker Asad Qaiser, she expressed her gratitude for hosting PAECO conference.

She also presented Medal of House of Azerbaijan Parliament to Speaker Asad Qaiser for his efforts to bring both nations closer than ever.

She said that people of Azerbaijan have close affinity with people of Pakistan as stance of Pakistan on the issue of Nagorno Karabakh.

She also mentioned that both Kashmir and Nagorno Karbakh must be resolved as per international commitments.

Qaiser termed the success of 2nd General Conference of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) is only due to proactive role of participating parliamentary secretaries of ECO member states.

He especially expressed his gratitude to Speaker of Milli Majlis Azerbaijan Sahiba and her parliamentary delegation for electing him as chairperson of Executive Assembly of ECO.

He said the contribution of Azerbaijain Parliament to render the PAECO as a model of regional cooperation is praiseworthy.

He also mentioned that the visit of Azerbaijani delegation would open new avenues of cooperation based on Parliamentary cooperation among both countries.

He called for interaction at friendship group level to explore avenues of cooperation in trade, industry, and infrastructure development.

Earlier, Gafarova and Qaiser planted a sapling of Mangolia Grandiflora at the Parliament House lawn. Later on, she also inscribed remarks in the guest book of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Azerbaijan supports Pakistan on Kashmir issue

