Punjab’s largest co-working network: Minister inaugurates e-Earn devised by PITB

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz here on Thursday inaugurated e-Earn, Punjab’s largest co-working network, devised by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Under the new initiative, co-working office space centers will be set up in 36 districts of Punjab where workplace for 10,000 freelancers and internet will be provided. Training hall facility will also be available to freelancers in these facilities.

The event was attended by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Azfar Manzoor, PITB Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif and other senior officials.

While addressing the ceremony, the Minister said that the Punjab government has initiated e-Earn with the vision to empower entrepreneurs, freelancers, remote workers, and small businesses by sharing the cost up to 60 percent of each member. “These co-working spaces will be established in 36 districts of Punjab providing professionally designed and well-facilitated shared office spaces whilst granting opportunities for its members to build strong ties through collaboration, events, and networking. This is yet another phenomenal project of the government targeting to empower approximately 8,000 to 10,000 freelancers,” he added

He said that the project has already gained momentum as announced the first co-working center will be launched in Bahawalpur during the first week of June and the registrations are already opened for this and freelancer. “Our next launch would be in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad,” he added.

Humayun also underlined the role of the co-working industry in Pakistan for economic development and prosperity. He urged the freelancers to make any possible contribution to the prosperity of the nation. He also highlighted other key priorities of the government to empower youth.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that through e-Earn they would be able to accumulate smart, talented, and skilled aspiring professional who, through collaboration and networking, would bring foreign exchange and boost the country’s economy. “To register for e-Earn co-working space, age should be 18 to 36, active freelancing profile, valid CNIC, and domicile of Punjab are mandatory. Freelancers can book a place for four Months by paying 40 percent of the total fee,” he added.

