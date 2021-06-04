ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab’s largest co-working network: Minister inaugurates e-Earn devised by PITB

Recorder Report 04 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz here on Thursday inaugurated e-Earn, Punjab’s largest co-working network, devised by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Under the new initiative, co-working office space centers will be set up in 36 districts of Punjab where workplace for 10,000 freelancers and internet will be provided. Training hall facility will also be available to freelancers in these facilities.

The event was attended by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Azfar Manzoor, PITB Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif and other senior officials.

While addressing the ceremony, the Minister said that the Punjab government has initiated e-Earn with the vision to empower entrepreneurs, freelancers, remote workers, and small businesses by sharing the cost up to 60 percent of each member. “These co-working spaces will be established in 36 districts of Punjab providing professionally designed and well-facilitated shared office spaces whilst granting opportunities for its members to build strong ties through collaboration, events, and networking. This is yet another phenomenal project of the government targeting to empower approximately 8,000 to 10,000 freelancers,” he added

He said that the project has already gained momentum as announced the first co-working center will be launched in Bahawalpur during the first week of June and the registrations are already opened for this and freelancer. “Our next launch would be in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad,” he added.

Humayun also underlined the role of the co-working industry in Pakistan for economic development and prosperity. He urged the freelancers to make any possible contribution to the prosperity of the nation. He also highlighted other key priorities of the government to empower youth.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that through e-Earn they would be able to accumulate smart, talented, and skilled aspiring professional who, through collaboration and networking, would bring foreign exchange and boost the country’s economy. “To register for e-Earn co-working space, age should be 18 to 36, active freelancing profile, valid CNIC, and domicile of Punjab are mandatory. Freelancers can book a place for four Months by paying 40 percent of the total fee,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab’s largest co-working network: Minister inaugurates e-Earn devised by PITB

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Initiation of work on development of draft SPM policy ordered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.