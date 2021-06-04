Bomb threat on Air France flight causes security scare

PARIS: An Air France plane flying to Paris on Thursday received a mid-air bomb threat, causing a security scare that saw a fighter jet scrambled to escort it to Charles de Gaulle airport.

The plane, travelling from N'Djamena in Chad, was searched after landing in the French capital and no device was found, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter. A spokesman for the air force told AFP that the pilot of the plane had informed air traffic control that he had received a bomb threat over the radio during the flight.