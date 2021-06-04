ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Faisalabad, California universities sign MoU

Recorder Report 04 Jun 2021

LAHORE: An memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the University of California and University of Agriculture Faisalabad under which both the universities will collaborate on research, quality seed production, and increasing the productivity of crops.

According to a statement issued from Governor’s House Lahore, the agreement was signed by the Punjab Governor and Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Dr Joanna Regleska on behalf of the University of California.

Under the MoU, the University of California will also support reforms in universities and will collaborate at graduate and undergraduate levels.

Sarwar said on the occasion that the PTI government is taking practical steps to introduce reforms in the universities of Punjab and this agreement will ameliorate agricultural practices in Punjab through technology transfer and expanding research on quality seed production and increased productivity. “We are ensuring transparency and merit in universities and universities are also being purged of political interference,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar University of California MoUs University of Agriculture Faisalabad

Faisalabad, California universities sign MoU

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Initiation of work on development of draft SPM policy ordered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.