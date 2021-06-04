Faisalabad, California universities sign MoU

LAHORE: An memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the University of California and University of Agriculture Faisalabad under which both the universities will collaborate on research, quality seed production, and increasing the productivity of crops.

According to a statement issued from Governor’s House Lahore, the agreement was signed by the Punjab Governor and Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Dr Joanna Regleska on behalf of the University of California.

Under the MoU, the University of California will also support reforms in universities and will collaborate at graduate and undergraduate levels.

Sarwar said on the occasion that the PTI government is taking practical steps to introduce reforms in the universities of Punjab and this agreement will ameliorate agricultural practices in Punjab through technology transfer and expanding research on quality seed production and increased productivity. “We are ensuring transparency and merit in universities and universities are also being purged of political interference,” he added.

