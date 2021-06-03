ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021
Markets

Arabica coffee prices soften; raw sugar also down

  • July arabica coffee fell by 0.95 cents, or 0.6%, to $1.6020 per lb.
  • July raw sugar fell by 0.17 cents, or 1%, to 17.51 cents per lb.
  • September New York cocoa rose by $16, or 0.65%, to $2,482 a tonne.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Thursday, retreating further from a 4-1/2 year high set this week, while raw sugar prices also weakened.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee fell by 0.95 cents, or 0.6%, to $1.6020 per lb by 1243 GMT. The front month set a 4-1/2 year high of $1.6675 on Tuesday.

Dealers said a pullback was not unexpected because the market had become technically overbought after the recent strong advance, but it remains underpinned by dry conditions in Brazil and delays to exports from Colombia.

Brazil's worst water crisis in almost a century will hamper river navigation and make transportation of goods more expensive in the world's largest exporter of commodities ranging from soybeans to coffee and sugar.

Anti-government protests in Colombia have blocked exports of about 800,000 60kg bags of coffee in May, according to projections from the local coffee growers federation on Wednesday.

July robusta coffee rose by $3, or 0.2%, to $1,604 a tonne.

Vietnam coffee export prices slid to discounts against the international benchmark as robusta prices in London rose last week on supply worries, traders said.

SUGAR

July raw sugar fell by 0.17 cents, or 1%, to 17.51 cents per lb.

Dealers said the market had slipped back towards the middle of its recent range, with a pick-up in the pace of sugar production in Brazil helping to pressure prices while the outlook for crops in India appeared favourable.

India's annual monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast on Thursday, the state-run weather office said, marking the start of the four-month rainy season crucial for the farm-dependent economy.

August white sugar fell by $2.60, or 0.6%, to $461.90 a tonne.

COCOA

September New York cocoa rose by $16, or 0.65%, to $2,482 a tonne.

September London cocoa fell by 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,628 pounds a tonne.

