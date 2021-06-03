ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
KP, Balochistan areas: Restoration of internet services ordered

Recorder Report 03 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: In light of the improved security situation, the government has directed telecom operators for restoration of internet services in Khyber District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and various areas of certain districts of Balochistan.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson said that in pursuance of the government’s vision of providing internet services across the country, after review of security situation by the concerned departments, instructions have been issued to telecom operators for restoration of internet services in Khyber District of the KP and various areas of certain districts of Balochistan.

These include Turbat city, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk and Kalat along the highways i.e. RCDH, N-30, N-85 and Awaran-Bela Road.

Internet services were suspended in these areas due to deteriorated security situations, a senior official added.

Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) will also be directed to upgrade their existing infrastructure from 2G sites to 3G/4G where feasible, and consider network expansion, so that better voice and data services can be extended to residents of these areas.

The restoration of data services will help residents to fulfil their educational, health, commerce and communication needs.

Restoration of internet services in other areas will be implemented in a phased manner, subject to review of security situation.

