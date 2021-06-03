Bill moved to declare Punjab and California sister states

LAHORE: A bill has been moved in the California Assembly to declare Punjab and California as sister States. The bill was presented in the California Assembly in the presence of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and it will be passed by next week, a statement issued from Governor’s House Lahore, said.

The governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar who is currently on a visit to the United States met with the Speaker of California State Assembly, Anthony Rendon and various other leaders and members of the Assembly. Matters regarding strengthening bilateral trade between Pakistan and the USA, giving the status of sister States to California and Punjab, Kashmir, Palestine issues and matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The governor said he met the US Congress members and spoke in detail about resolving Kashmir and Palestine conflicts as per UN resolutions, Pakistan’s role in facilitating the Afghan peace process and ways to further enhance cooperation across various sectors and strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and the USA.

