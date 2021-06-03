PDWP approves road sector scheme

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 million.

The scheme was approved in the 40th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21.

The approved development scheme includes construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) link Highway (4-lanes) Connecting LSM to Narang Mandi and Narowal including Narowal eastern bypass-District Narowal length 81.75 Km at the cost of Rs. 10,000.000 million.

Addressing the Forum, the Secretary Planning & Development Board directed to expedite work on all development projects for their completion according to the time-lines. “The timeline of every stage of all development projects should be determined”. He also directed to expedite work on road’s construction projects.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord), and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021