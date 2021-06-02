Markets
JGBs flat to weaker, firmer stocks push up 30-year yields to 2-month high
02 Jun 2021
TOKYO: Japanese government bonds were steady to slightly weaker on Wednesday, with yields on long-dated bonds up slightly on the back of strength in domestic stock markets.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.455%, its highest level in nearly three weeks. The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.690%, a high last seen in early April.
But shorter maturities were flat with the 10-year yield unchanged at 0.075%, a day after there was no trade in benchmark 10-year bonds for the first time in almost a year.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 151.47, in thin trading volume of 14,823 lots.
