PARTLY FACETIOUS: Neither Triple X nor Triple H

“The LLL of the PML-N…”

“I had heard of triple X but not triple L.”

“Really and what does triple X mean to you?”

“It’s the rating given to a film, banned in Islamic Republics, though the internet now allows…”

“I knew that is what you would say, but in my book triple X syndrome is characterized by the presence of an additional X chromosome and need I add this additionality may provide some characteristics to the female that are beyond the normal…remember the word I used is beyond and not below the normal limits…”

“Well, I looked up chromosome X characteristics and it may manifest itself by being taller than the other girls…”

“Nope, not that.”

“Other symptoms are problems with the spoken language…”

“Forgive them my Lord for they know not what they say!”

“The quote attributed to Hazrat Eeesa (Jesus Christ) is not what they say but what they do…”

“Hmmm, that ain’t applicable to our politicians – it’s all about saying not doing…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the only one who could possibly have an extra X chromosome is…”

“Shhhh, don’t jump into the fray – The Khan’s media team and the PML-N counter-team are face to face so stay back…but for your information there has been a miracle in Pakistan and a male has been found to have the additional X chromosome…”

“Stop – and before you say anything let me urge you to get a new keyboard and…”

“Don’t put names on my key board…. Anyway just wanted to urge Shehbaz Sharif to issue a show cause notice, in small letters, to the Issuer of the Show Cause Notice Khaqan Abbasi who seems to be getting more delusional with time – he has thrown in his lot behind Maryam Nawaz and wait…wait…”

“He says it’s the establishment that can upset a sitting government and not Shehbaz Sharif!”

“Right, but we know Shehbaz Sharif is successfully talking to the establishment indicated by the fact that he is out of jail, his son is out of jail, other PML-N leaders are…”

“Right, the consensus is that the establishment has no issues with Shehbaz Sharif becoming the next prime minister though Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have some reservations…”

“Some?”

“OK, a lot, but Maryam Nawaz implies that she alone created the space by her policy of confrontation…”

“See that’s where the additional X chromosome comes in, she referred to a tray instead of a plate whereby power speaks to power…”

“So?”

“You and I would speak of a plate she speaks of a tray…”

“I get it! And what did you mean by triple L by the way?”

“Oh Let Love Loose – meaning reconciliation and not confrontation.”

