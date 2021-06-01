ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
AVN 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.54%)
EPCL 50.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.71%)
HUBC 79.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.21%)
MLCF 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
PAEL 34.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.93%)
PIBTL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.89%)
POWER 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.7%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
PRL 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.23%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.29%)
TRG 175.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.42%)
UNITY 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.93%)
BR100 5,256 Increased By ▲ 29.33 (0.56%)
BR30 27,390 Increased By ▲ 65.42 (0.24%)
KSE100 48,106 Increased By ▲ 209.34 (0.44%)
KSE30 19,691 Increased By ▲ 88.85 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Japanese shares inch down as investors await key US economic data

Reuters 01 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares edged lower in see-saw trade on Tuesday, as investors awaited two key US economic reports, although the declines were capped by hopes of a domestic economic recovery on delayed-but-steady rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Nikkei share average slid 0.31% to 28,770.26 by 0215 GMT, while the broader Topix inched down 0.16% to 1,919.86.

"Investors want to confirm the strength of US recovery from the factory and job data to be announced later," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

US factory activity numbers will be released on Tuesday, while payrolls data, to be out on Friday, will be the main event of the week. Median jobs forecasts are pegged at 650,000, but the outcome is uncertain following April's unexpectedly weak 266,000 gain.

Among shares and sectors in Japan, steel makers led the Nikkei's declines, with JFE Holdings falling 2.81% and Nippon Steel losing 2.38%.

IHI jumped 3.61% after Nomura Securities changed its rating for the heavy-industry manufacturer, while its peer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries gained 2.29% after Nomura raised its target price.

Renesas Electronics rose 2.6% after the chipmaker said it expects a domestic chip plant that had been damaged in a fire in March to return to full production capacity around mid-June.

Toyota Motor Corp, up 1.72%, gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Murata Manufacturing , which gained 1.22%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, falling 1.72%, followed by Recruit Holdings losing 1.66%.

There were 96 advancers on the Nikkei index against 121 decliners.

