Parliamentarians for implementation of CM’s development package

FAISALABAD: The meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the Committee Room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of MNA Faizullah Kamuka. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed the meeting that the District Coordination Committee has been reconstituted by the competent authority.

Apart from the elected public representatives of the district, Deputy Commissioner as Secretary, CPO, officers of district, provincial and federal departments, CEOs of Health Education will also be ex office members of the committee. He said that MNA Faizullah is the district convener of the committee while PTI ticket holders will also join the committee. He apprised the members of the Assembly about the current situation of Corona, setting up of Sahulat Bazars, implementation of the program ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par’, implementation of Chief Minister’s Development Package, development programs of various sectors.

While DG PHA presented the city’s beautification plan and CPO Sohail Chaudhry gave a briefing on law-and-order situation.

DG FDA Dr. Faisal Azeem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir Iqbal, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sian, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar, MD Wasa Jabbar Anwar, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Officers of Roads, Sui Gas, Fesco, Metropolitan Corporation, Sports and other departments / institutions were present.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Shakeel Shahid, Special Assistant Malik Umar Farooq, Mian Waris Aziz, Firdous Rai and other members of the Assembly.

Deputy Commissioner informed that while checking the implementation of Corona SOPs in the last two months, 131 public transports were impended in police stations and fined Rs. 645,000 for violations. 924 persons were arrested and cases were registered against 517 persons. He said that 19 Sahulat bazaars are being made functional in the district while the three-week service is being implemented at your doorstep. Under the Chief Minister’s Development Package of Rs. 13 billion, Rs. 843 million has been released for the implementation of 371 schemes of Communications and Works, WASA, Metropolitan Corporation and other departments. —PR

