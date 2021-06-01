ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Parliamentarians for implementation of CM’s development package

01 Jun 2021

FAISALABAD: The meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the Committee Room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of MNA Faizullah Kamuka. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed the meeting that the District Coordination Committee has been reconstituted by the competent authority.

Apart from the elected public representatives of the district, Deputy Commissioner as Secretary, CPO, officers of district, provincial and federal departments, CEOs of Health Education will also be ex office members of the committee. He said that MNA Faizullah is the district convener of the committee while PTI ticket holders will also join the committee. He apprised the members of the Assembly about the current situation of Corona, setting up of Sahulat Bazars, implementation of the program ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par’, implementation of Chief Minister’s Development Package, development programs of various sectors.

While DG PHA presented the city’s beautification plan and CPO Sohail Chaudhry gave a briefing on law-and-order situation.

DG FDA Dr. Faisal Azeem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir Iqbal, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sian, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar, MD Wasa Jabbar Anwar, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Officers of Roads, Sui Gas, Fesco, Metropolitan Corporation, Sports and other departments / institutions were present.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Shakeel Shahid, Special Assistant Malik Umar Farooq, Mian Waris Aziz, Firdous Rai and other members of the Assembly.

Deputy Commissioner informed that while checking the implementation of Corona SOPs in the last two months, 131 public transports were impended in police stations and fined Rs. 645,000 for violations. 924 persons were arrested and cases were registered against 517 persons. He said that 19 Sahulat bazaars are being made functional in the district while the three-week service is being implemented at your doorstep. Under the Chief Minister’s Development Package of Rs. 13 billion, Rs. 843 million has been released for the implementation of 371 schemes of Communications and Works, WASA, Metropolitan Corporation and other departments. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Muhammad Ali development package Faizullah Kamuka Sohail Chaudhry

Parliamentarians for implementation of CM’s development package

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

‘Massive’ vaccination drive to be launched: Umar

Gwadar Port, Free Zone: Projects likely to generate $10bn activity

Ryanair passenger jet makes emergency landing in Berlin

POL products’ prices stay unchanged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.