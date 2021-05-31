ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.87%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.79%)
AVN 88.95 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.58%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.98%)
BYCO 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.74%)
DGKC 130.63 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (7.51%)
EPCL 50.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.94%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.62%)
FFBL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.61%)
FFL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
HASCOL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.01%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.41%)
HUMNL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.94%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.76%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.92%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (6.27%)
PAEL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.48%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
POWER 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.02%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.32%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.18%)
PTC 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
SILK 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.7%)
SNGP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.03%)
TRG 177.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.03%)
UNITY 45.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.49%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (16.84%)
BR100 5,234 Increased By ▲ 107.29 (2.09%)
BR30 27,298 Increased By ▲ 636.3 (2.39%)
KSE100 47,958 Increased By ▲ 831.29 (1.76%)
KSE30 19,648 Increased By ▲ 348.21 (1.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Ukraine grain export prices decrease over past week

  • Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.
Reuters 31 May 2021

KYIV: Ukrainian wheat export prices have lost additional $5 a tonne over the past week, agriculture consultancy APK-Inform said on Monday.

Bid prices for high-quality soft milling wheat decreased to $260-$265 a tonne FOB Black Sea port, APK-Inform said. Feed wheat lost by $5 a tonne to $258-$263 FOB Black Sea.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.

The government has said exports could decline to 45.8 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to a weaker harvest.

APK-Inform said corn bid export prices stood at $278-$291 FOB, while bid prices for Ukrainian-origin barley almost unchanged at $241-$249 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

The consultancy earlier this month said it had kept its forecast for Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest unchanged at 73.6 million tonnes. The harvest totalled 64.9 million tonnes in 2020.

