Prices of essential food items surge in local market

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential kitchen items have increased in the local market, according to a survey conducted by here on Sunday.

The survey witnessed an upward trend in sugar, ghee/cooking, vegetables, fruits, flour, except live chicken/meat, fresh milk, yogurts and others.

A drastic cut in prices of live chicken/meat was witnessed after taking notice of Peshawar High Court, directing the government to stop smuggling of live chicken and beef to Afghanistan, besides the decreasing demand of chicken meat amid alleged outbreak of a mysterious virus.

The survey noticed that live chicken/ meat, which was available at price of Rs321/- in the previous week has decreased at Rs251/- per kg, while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs150-160 in the local market. It was noticed that the cow beef was being sold at an exorbitant rate in the retail market as being sold at Rs 500-550/- and Rs 600/- per kg against the official fixed price. Similarly, it added the mutton beef which remained high-side, which was available at Rs 1300-1400/- per kg in the local market.

Sugar price also went up as being sold at Rs 100-105/- per kg in the retail market against the price of Rs95/- per kg in the previous week, according to the survey.

Prices of fresh milk and yogurts remained unchanged in the local market, as being sold at Rs100-120/- and Rs140/- per kg/litre against the official fixed prices.

An increase from Rs5-10/- per kg/litre was witnessed in prices of ghee/cooking oil in the local market as available within range of Rs250-270/- and Rs280-300-310 per KG/litre.

According to the survey, prices of fresh fruits have become dearer in the local market. For instance, apples are being sold at Rs 150-180/- per kg, apricot at Rs200/- per kg, bananas available at Rs100/-, guava was being sold at Rs150/- per kg, peach at Rs100/- per kg, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-and Rs200/- per kg, melon at Rs50/- per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

A considerable increase in prices of vegetables was witnessed in the local market, according to the survey. It added one kg ginger is being sold at Rs400/- per kg, whereas green chili was available at Rs160/- per kg, cucumber at Rs50-60/- per kg, carrots at Rs60/- per kg, lemon at Rs100/-120/- and Rs140/- per kg. One-kg tomato is being sold at Rs40/- per kg, while onion was available at Rs40/- per kg and garlic at Rs150/- per kg, it was revealed.

It furthermore noticed that peas is being sold at Rs200/-250 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs150/- per kg, lady finger at Rs120/- per kg, tori at Rs80-100/- per kg, arvi at Rs100-120/- per KG, kado at Rs80/- per kg, red potato at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-colored potato at Rs60 per kg, bringle at Rs50 per kg, cauliflower at Rs80/- per kg, cabbage at Rs60-70/- per kg

It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs200-220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white channa available at Rs140/- per kg while small size at Rs120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kg.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220/- per kg.

Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for people to buy in this winter season.

It was noticed that flour price has remained high-side as a 20-KG fine flour bag was being sold at Rs1300-1350 while mixed flour 20KG bag was being available at Rs1200-1250 in the local market.

According to the survey, a one-kg sugar is being sold at Rs98-100 per kg in the local market while sugar price at utility stores fixed at Rs68 per kg, but buyers say the sugar was unavailable in the utility stores.

