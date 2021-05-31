Six dead as Taliban-fired shell hits Afghan wedding

KABUL: A mortar bomb fired by the Taliban struck a wedding ceremony in a province north of the Afghan capital, killing at least six people including women and children, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday in Kapisa province when a shell aimed at an army checkpoint hit a house where a crowd had gathered for a wedding, officials said.

“Six civilians were killed and four were wounded when a Taliban terrorist rocket hit a wedding ceremony in Kapisa province,” defence ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Twitter.

The dead included women and children, said Kapisa governor’s spokesman Shayeq Shoresh, who also blamed the Taliban for the attack. He said the insurgents had aimed the mortar at an army checkpoint but the round missed the target and hit the wedding ceremony.

The insurgents denied they had fired the shell and instead blamed government forces for firing the mortar.

On Sunday, the interior ministry further accused the Taliban of killing nearly 250 civilians and wounding more than 500 in roadside bomb blasts and other attacks over the past month.